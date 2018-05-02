Thalia Zedek
announces new album Fighting Season out on 21st September 2018
single Bend Again - feat. J. Mascis and Chris Brokaw
Well, now press play, then pre-order Fighting Season, forthcoming new record for Thalia Zedek, - to be released on 21st September 2018, - here introduced by single track Bend Again, featuring J Mascis and former Come bandmate Chris Brokaw. Poignant lyrism, vulnerable 90s vibe, topped with Dinosaur Jr. trademarked guitar solo. Enjoy it via Spotify.
