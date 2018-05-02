PLEASE NOTE: This website uses cookies to help us give you the best experience when you visit our website.
Journal RSS journal posts · 2018 · 2017 · 2016 · 2015 · {and before that

Adriano Clemente

Meet the Techno-Collagist

https://www.inkoma.com/k/4757

w/ Samantha Urbani

 | pall youhideme
This is from years ago, when Samantha Urbani (from brilliant - r.i.p. - Friends) met Adriano Clemente, Italian now Brooklyn - NY based, DJ, music producer, and creative mind after a multitude of prepared instruments (everything turns into a music instrument). A sound designer indeed. Pretty interesting interview. Enjoy.




And, once upon a time.. Friends, I'm His Girl



And Samantha Urbani's debut EP

