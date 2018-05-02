Adriano Clemente
Meet the Techno-Collagist
w/ Samantha Urbani| pall youhideme
This is from years ago, when Samantha Urbani (from brilliant - r.i.p. - Friends) met Adriano Clemente, Italian now Brooklyn - NY based, DJ, music producer, and creative mind after a multitude of prepared instruments (everything turns into a music instrument). A sound designer indeed. Pretty interesting interview. Enjoy.
And, once upon a time.. Friends, I'm His Girl
And Samantha Urbani's debut EP
And, once upon a time.. Friends, I'm His Girl
And Samantha Urbani's debut EP
Feedback:
not yet, probably nobody cares, or nobody cared enough to tell something. Also: nobody reads komakino.
Leave a feedback about this post, or don't. your sweet name:
your IMPORTANT text:
url:
icon: will be resized 30x30pxl
your IMPORTANT text:
url:
icon: will be resized 30x30pxl