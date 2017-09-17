John Coltrane
Church of st. John Coltrane
The only church I may join| pall youhideme
John Coltrane's Music has changed the life of many, I have never had a single doubt about that.
But, I did not know there is also Church after him: The Church of Saint Coltrane, later renamed in St. John William Coltrane African Orthodox Church - in San Francisco.
The inner first notes of masterpiece A Love Supreme made indeed the difference here, in the life of Franzo King, whom funded this church, and then in his beloved family, and San Francisco's related community:
'DEAR LISTENER: ALL PRAISE BE TO GOD TO WHOM ALL PRAISE IS DUE.'.
And not less the ending lines: 'Elation. Elegance. Exaltation. All from God. Thank you God. Amen'.
This is a short documentary film produced by Alan Klingenstein and directed by Jeff Swimmer, filmed in 1996. Truly interesting, and inspiring.
In case you were still looking for God or godness, please, don't forget to search for him/it in this record soon or later. Maybe again. The catholic church got it wrong again its marketing choices, missing this.
[found via Aeon]
And of course:
But, I did not know there is also Church after him: The Church of Saint Coltrane, later renamed in St. John William Coltrane African Orthodox Church - in San Francisco.
The inner first notes of masterpiece A Love Supreme made indeed the difference here, in the life of Franzo King, whom funded this church, and then in his beloved family, and San Francisco's related community:
'DEAR LISTENER: ALL PRAISE BE TO GOD TO WHOM ALL PRAISE IS DUE.'.
And not less the ending lines: 'Elation. Elegance. Exaltation. All from God. Thank you God. Amen'.
This is a short documentary film produced by Alan Klingenstein and directed by Jeff Swimmer, filmed in 1996. Truly interesting, and inspiring.
In case you were still looking for God or godness, please, don't forget to search for him/it in this record soon or later. Maybe again. The catholic church got it wrong again its marketing choices, missing this.
[found via Aeon]
And of course:
Feedback:
not yet, probably nobody cares, or nobody cared enough to tell something. Also: nobody reads komakino.
Leave a feedback about this post, or don't. your sweet name:
your IMPORTANT text:
url:
icon: will be resized 30x30pxl
your IMPORTANT text:
url:
icon: will be resized 30x30pxl