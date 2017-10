Two Italian bands making of noise-core their best. Two faces of tsunami. It's like when someone asks you ' face or stomach'?



Side A sees Gerda , with the obsessive pace of distortion and distress, post-hc mayem, it's a vipers-tornado. The sun won't shine anymore with this track on loop. Gerda are masters of sonic anger. Side B is for Lleroy , and the percussive heartbeat goes from being endless-frenetic to wartime belligerent: rancid male vocals, guitars propelled by wild fuzz pedals. Everything plays restless and smooth.Two Italian bands making of noise-core their best. Two faces of tsunami. It's like when someone asks you ' face or stomach'?

One killing split 7'' vinyl: the first track beats you like a, the latter will finish you with a(translated, a torpedo). There is no optimism, only bitterness. Ferocity. Nihilism. Selected with finest taste by indie Bloody Sound Fucktory records, for their VolumOrama series