Gerda / Lleroy
VolumOrama 4
(2tx 7 inches, Bloody Sound Fucktory rec 2017)| pall youhideme
One killing split 7'' vinyl: the first track beats you like a Vipera, the latter will finish you with a Siluro (translated, a torpedo). There is no optimism, only bitterness. Ferocity. Nihilism. Selected with finest taste by indie Bloody Sound Fucktory records, for their VolumOrama series.
Side A sees Gerda, with the obsessive pace of distortion and distress, post-hc mayem, it's a vipers-tornado. The sun won't shine anymore with this track on loop. Gerda are masters of sonic anger. Side B is for Lleroy, and the percussive heartbeat goes from being endless-frenetic to wartime belligerent: rancid male vocals, guitars propelled by wild fuzz pedals. Everything plays restless and smooth.
Two Italian bands making of noise-core their best. Two faces of tsunami. It's like when someone asks you ' face or stomach'?
Side A sees Gerda, with the obsessive pace of distortion and distress, post-hc mayem, it's a vipers-tornado. The sun won't shine anymore with this track on loop. Gerda are masters of sonic anger. Side B is for Lleroy, and the percussive heartbeat goes from being endless-frenetic to wartime belligerent: rancid male vocals, guitars propelled by wild fuzz pedals. Everything plays restless and smooth.
Two Italian bands making of noise-core their best. Two faces of tsunami. It's like when someone asks you ' face or stomach'?
Feedback:
not yet, probably nobody cares, or nobody cared enough to tell something. Also: nobody reads komakino.
Leave a feedback about this post, or don't. your sweet name:
your IMPORTANT text:
url:
icon: will be resized 30x30pxl
your IMPORTANT text:
url:
icon: will be resized 30x30pxl