Buying records, going to concerts; making love and screaming. These are some of the last sound riots left against the preconceived order of good thinking.





An intimate version, able to hold you still; like watching straight to the eyes of hell. If you come out alive, something inside of you has changed for good. It shakes you, It strengthens you.

Days ago, rummaging through underworld flea markets, after getting my hands dirt in vain with loads of 45rpm discs left rotting, unsatisfied, I turn back to my trusted record store. My vinyls hunger must be satisfied. So, I finally find this 7'', whose I did not even know the existence. That's good enough for me, I buy it.I saw Daddy Long Legs performing live at Sinister Noise Club in Rome, on october 28th, 2013. One of the best live shows of my life so far. This three piece comes from U.S., one of diamond tips of legendary Norton Records ; one minute of silence for Billy Miller , who passed away prematurely last 13th november, 2016.But, this 7 inches is released by spanish Folc Records Daddy Long Legs do not betray my expectations.is a hymn to old blues; nothing you, you may say. But, I dare you to stay still while you listen to this track. More listenings may break the mental chains that tie us to mediocrity of living.The b-side isrecorded as an acoustic version during “ Born To Be Bad ” show of Sant Boi Radio in Barcelona.

