The Morelings

We Were

official video released

A few days ago The Morelings released a stripped-down cover of The Psychedelic Furs' hit song Heaven
Then, here we go now, a preview single - We Were, - of their forthcoming debut LP, Same Century, to be released next week, Sept 26th. 
Their dreampop whispered verve is fully feeded by a dancy drumbeat and the oneiric blowing of a storm of synths here, while singer Kedra Caroline's vocals don't lose a moment to embrace soon a heart-melting refrain. Enjoy.



