The Morelings
We Were
official video released| pall youhideme
A few days ago The Morelings released a stripped-down cover of The Psychedelic Furs' hit song Heaven.
Then, here we go now, a preview single - We Were, - of their forthcoming debut LP, Same Century, to be released next week, Sept 26th.
Their dreampop whispered verve is fully feeded by a dancy drumbeat and the oneiric blowing of a storm of synths here, while singer Kedra Caroline's vocals don't lose a moment to embrace soon a heart-melting refrain. Enjoy.
Also listen:
Then, here we go now, a preview single - We Were, - of their forthcoming debut LP, Same Century, to be released next week, Sept 26th.
Their dreampop whispered verve is fully feeded by a dancy drumbeat and the oneiric blowing of a storm of synths here, while singer Kedra Caroline's vocals don't lose a moment to embrace soon a heart-melting refrain. Enjoy.
Also listen:
Feedback:
not yet, probably nobody cares, or nobody cared enough to tell something. Also: nobody reads komakino.
Leave a feedback about this post, or don't. your sweet name:
your IMPORTANT text:
url:
icon: will be resized 30x30pxl
your IMPORTANT text:
url:
icon: will be resized 30x30pxl