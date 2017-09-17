PLEASE NOTE: This website uses cookies to help us give you the best experience when you visit our website.
Piero Piccioni

Il Dio Sotto Pelle

https://www.inkoma.com/k/4740

Porn for Audiphofiles

Slowly laying down through this stunning piece of work.
Put your headphones on. Let's swallow our inner self into this. 
Nights To Come is a one-way trip into night psychedelia. Fully groovy, intricate. 
An amazing Piero Piccioni, scoring the music for Folco Quilici s/t 1974 documentary.



Folco Quilici | Il dio sotto la pelle 1974 from Scaramuccia Zenshinji on Vimeo.
not yet, probably nobody cares, or nobody cared enough to tell something.

