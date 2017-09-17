Piero Piccioni
Il Dio Sotto Pelle
Porn for Audiphofiles| pall youhideme
Slowly laying down through this stunning piece of work.
Put your headphones on. Let's swallow our inner self into this.
Nights To Come is a one-way trip into night psychedelia. Fully groovy, intricate.
An amazing Piero Piccioni, scoring the music for Folco Quilici s/t 1974 documentary.
Folco Quilici | Il dio sotto la pelle 1974 from Scaramuccia Zenshinji on Vimeo.
