VV.AA.
Monoband Mash vol. 3
(4tx, 7 inches - Monster Mash records 2017)| freddie koratella
La Monster Mash Records del grande Dead Elvis, nel retrocopertina del terzo episodio della sua vinilica compilation Monobanda Mash, esorta a supportare i locali one man band; io, da mono-sfegatato quale sono, non smetto un attimo di condividere e rilanciare. Dai tempi sinistri ci ho preso talmente gusto a farlo, che non posso più fare a meno del mono.
Il 7 pollici in questione, dopo i primi due volumi, presenta altri 4 selvaggi, grezzi e primitivi O.M.B. provenienti dal Regno Unito, Italia e un doppio Olandese; rispettivamente Charles Randolph Rivers' Slim Rhythm Revue, Mr Deadly One Bad Man, Dead Cat Stimpy, Fill Koffins.
Il primo si auto definisce 'One Man and A Mustache': questo la dice già lunga sullo stile. Arriva dalla Scozia e ci regala Gone; per me il baffo è d'occasione, e con questo suo R&B superdanzereccio, bisogna davvero pettinarlo bene.
Segue e chiude il lato A Mr Deadly One Bad Man, con Long Night; un pezzo che ho visto nascere on the road. Animal Blues & R' n R' Attitude. Sul One Bad Man con gli occhiali scuri dovrei scrivere una storia a parte; ma per ora vi basti sapere che chi è stato spettatore sa quello che non si deve perdere... chi non lo ha ancora visto dal vivo si prepari ad un muro di suono che ti stende.
Quando si gira lato, parte la Orange Battle. Apre le danze Dead Cat Stimpy con Broken, chiude Fill Koffins con Dance to the Deadbeat. All'irruenza garage del primo, risponde la furia rockabilly del secondo; un destro sinistro esplosivo. I due olandesi se le danno di santa ragione tirando fuori dal B side due pezzi da pesi massimi. Due ganci sonori che ti mandano al tappeto e ti fanno vedere le stelle. E quando guardi le stelle, poi ammiri anche la luna. Quando poi questa ti sorride; riesci a sentirti meno Mono.
The great Dead Elvis's Monster Mash Records, among the notes of the back cover of the third episode of his Monobanda Mash vinyl compilation, invites to support the local one-man bands; I, as mono-bands addict, do not stop for a moment to share and even bid up. Since my sinister times, I took so much pleasure in doing so, that I can not help it, I need mono.
The 7 inches here, after the first two volumes, presents another 4 wild, rough and primitive O.M.B. coming from the United Kingdom, Italy and two Dutch; respectively, Charles Randolph Rivers' Slim Rhythm Revue, Mr Deadly One Bad Man, Dead Cat Stimpy, Fill Koffins.
The first one introduce himself as One Man and A Mustache: this speaks itself about his style. He comes from Scotland and gives us Gone; I think you have to comb the whip according to the occasions, and here you have to do it well for this super-danceable R&B.
Mr Deadly One Bad Man, with Long Night, follows and closes the A side; a track I saw born on the road. Animal Blues & R 'n R' Attitude. About the One Bad Man with dark glasses I should write another story; but for now, you just need to know that, who has been a spectator knows what you should not miss... Those who have not seen him performing live yet, prepare for a wall of sound that kicks you off.
Turn the disc, and the Orange Battle starts. Dead Cat Stimpy goes with Broken, and Fill Koffins ends it with Dance to the Deadbeat. At the garage rampage of the first, it responds the rockabilly fury of the latter; an explosive left / right punching. The two Dutch beat each other, by pulling out two tracks of pure depth from the B side. Two sonic hooks that knock you down to the carpet, and make you see the stars. And when you look at the stars, then you also admire the moon. When then the moon smiles at you; you can feel less Mono.
Freddie Koratella (Dead Music Roma)
