Sloks
s/t
(4tx 7inches, Resurrection, SOB Records, Double Face rec - 2016)| freddie koratella
È poco meno di un anno che sono in possesso di questo 7' dei torinesi Sloks; devo dire che sul piatto l'ho fatto girare spesso e che ben mi impressionò già dai primi ascolti. Ma per il sottoscritto certe passioni nascono all'improvviso e molto frequentemente di notte; proprio da un recente ascolto notturno è salita la smania per questo terzetto che vive all'ombra della Mole Antonelliana.
Ivy Claudy, Peter Chopsticks, Buddy Fuzz sono gli Sloks e rispettivamente voce, batteria e chitarra; già da i nomi di battaglia si intuisce la loro propensione verso quel punk blues. Il primo pezzo Tank of Gasoline ti si infila nel cervello e dal solco escono i fantasmi di band culto come Cramps, Social Distortion e compagnia dell'orrore. Il lato A si chiude con Use Me, una canzone alla The Gories con ripetute urla che squarciano un sound ossessivo; cosí cattivo che il Clan dei Casalesi sembra un gruppetto di mocciosi all'oratorio.
Il lato B non cambia coordinate; Into the Mood e l'umore è sempre agitato, ingovernabile, incandescente fottutamente punk. Poi c'è Close the Door e mi sale il ricordo di mia nonna che diceva sempre che i panni sporchi si lavano in casa; qui di sporca attitudine ce n'è quanta ne vogliamo... io non vedo l'ora di farmi fare una bella lavatrice dal vivo.
It is less than year I own this 7'' by Sloks, from Turin, Italy. This been often playing on my turntable, and it impressed me a lot since the very first listening. But, personally, certain passions arise suddenly, and, very often, at night. And jJust from a recent night-time listening, I fell in love again with this trio that lives in the shadow of the Mole Antonelliana.
Ivy Claudy, Peter Chopsticks, Buddy Fuzz are the Sloks, - respectively, voice, drums and guitars; as you can read from their battle names, their propensity to that punk blues vibe is clear. The first track is Tank of Gasoline, it slides straight into your brain, and the band's ghosts come out of the groove like The Cramps, Social Distortion, and so on from the horror company. Side A closes with Use Me, a song à la The Gories with repeated screams that break an obsessive sound; so, so bad that the Clan of the Casalesi seems like a bunch of snotty kids at the oratory.
Side B does not change coordinates; Into the Mood and the mood is always agitated, uncontrollable, glowing, fucking punk. Then there is Close the Door and that brings me back to what my grandmother always used to say: do not to wash your dirty laundry in public.. Here's their dirty attitude, there is as much as we can get... I long for the day I can wash the clothes live with them.
Freddie Koratella (Dead Music Roma)
