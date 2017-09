"I've asked him, as he was preparing some electronic music with an assistant to edit on the film, "Why did you call me, if you want to do it on your own?" He surprised me, he said - "I got married to your music. This is why I've called you." I was quite amazed, he called me because he had my music at his wedding. [..] I wrote the music on my own without his advice. [..]. And I had written one, which was electronic music. And [Carpenter] took the electronic score.

First time (of many) I watched this movie, I was eight or ten, I think. You can figure how BIG this acted on me.A couple of years before, my ever firstwith a horror movie wasI can still remember my father telling and showing me - turning the sound off and on with the clicker - that a horror film without the sound score would not have anyeffect on me. He was damn right. The Thing 's o.s.t. is sheer horror. Can't get much creepier on a synth than this. The minimalist orchestral movements, its heart-beat and timing.. simply outstanding.".About that, Morricone recalls:[> At the Movies: Ennio Morricone in Conversation. Interview by David Stratton at the 2012 Adelaide Festival No doubt music score is in full debt with this.