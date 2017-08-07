PLEASE NOTE: This website uses cookies to help us give you the best experience when you visit our website.
By continuing to use this website, you consent to our use of these cookies.
Close this one-time pop-up message to accept, or learn more about it: visit https://www.cookiechoices.org/#resources
got cookie, THANK YOU!
Journal RSS journal posts · 2017 · 2016 · 2015 · 2014 · {and before that

Bikini Cops

Number Two

https://www.inkoma.com/k/4734

(5tx 7inches EP - Goodbye Boozy Records, A Morte Dischi 2017)

 | pall youhideme
permanent link copied to clipboard
Raw hc-punk from Perth, Australia, here released on a limited edition of 300 7'' vinyls by two Italian indies, Goodbye Boozy Records and A Morte Dischi. 5 tracks previously released on tape last year, second release for Bikini Cops: these four young men are fiercely gifted. Restless percussions, rancid guitar distortion, fast bass line, shouted lyrics, - let's stop for a moment and imagine how - scientifically -  Chris Balch, their singer' vocal cords vibrate and burn.. It's hard to sound that genuinely punk in this age and times, - they nail it. 
This missiles attack starts with Shiver propelled with HC vibe, while Hanging Up is punk'n'roll fun. Fast and hard splinters. Germs are not that far. Impossible (for me, from here), not to cite Aussie punk pioneers the SaintsPressure, Turpentine, Sick Love are - in an ideal world - food and bombs for the mosh pit.


read less 
read more 

Feedback:

not yet, probably nobody cares, or nobody cared enough to tell something. Also: nobody reads komakino.

Leave a feedback about this post, or don't.
your sweet name:

your IMPORTANT text:

url:

icon: will be resized 30x30pxl
 