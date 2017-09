<a href="http://porcelainraft.bandcamp.com/album/pressed-flowers">Pressed Flowers by Porcelain Raft</a>

Mauro Remiddi aka Porcelain Raft is synonymous of high lyrism, the bright armony of being empathic, a bittersweet writing somehow always able of joyous peaks, and in full grace of its dreampop cut. Truly a poet, if you allow me.This collection of 6 tracks was published last year 'for a week', as notes say, shaped after a portable recorder he found and used in 2006, filled with 30sec ideas, plus, a forgotten diary filled with sketches.Now available again this August to purchase. About 15 minutes of mellow wishful thinking through Music.is utterly soul-soothing. Enjoy.