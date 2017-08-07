Porcelain Raft
Pressed Flowers
(6tx DGTL - self-produced 2017)| pall youhideme
Mauro Remiddi aka Porcelain Raft is synonymous of high lyrism, the bright armony of being empathic, a bittersweet writing somehow always able of joyous peaks, and in full grace of its dreampop cut. Truly a poet, if you allow me.
This collection of 6 tracks was published last year 'for a week', as notes say, shaped after a portable recorder he found and used in 2006, filled with 30sec ideas, plus, a forgotten diary filled with sketches.
Now available again this August to purchase. About 15 minutes of mellow wishful thinking through Music. That's What I see When I See You is utterly soul-soothing. Enjoy.
This collection of 6 tracks was published last year 'for a week', as notes say, shaped after a portable recorder he found and used in 2006, filled with 30sec ideas, plus, a forgotten diary filled with sketches.
Now available again this August to purchase. About 15 minutes of mellow wishful thinking through Music. That's What I see When I See You is utterly soul-soothing. Enjoy.
Feedback:
not yet, probably nobody cares, or nobody cared enough to tell something. Also: nobody reads komakino.
Leave a feedback about this post, or don't. your sweet name:
your IMPORTANT text:
url:
icon: will be resized 30x30pxl
your IMPORTANT text:
url:
icon: will be resized 30x30pxl