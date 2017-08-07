PLEASE NOTE: This website uses cookies to help us give you the best experience when you visit our website.
Porcelain Raft

Pressed Flowers

https://www.inkoma.com/k/4733

(6tx DGTL - self-produced 2017)

Mauro Remiddi aka Porcelain Raft is synonymous of high lyrism, the bright armony of being empathic, a bittersweet writing somehow always able of joyous peaks, and in full grace of its dreampop cut. Truly a poet, if you allow me. 
This collection of 6 tracks was published last year 'for a week', as notes say,  shaped after a portable recorder he found and used in 2006, filled with 30sec ideas, plus, a forgotten diary filled with sketches. 
Now available again this August to purchase. About 15 minutes of mellow wishful thinking through Music. That's What I see When I See You is utterly soul-soothing. Enjoy.




