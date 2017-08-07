The Home Of The Future: Year 1999 A.D.
Philco-Ford Corporation
Write in the sand the year you're living in, then watch it disappear. That fast.
This vintage film, produced by Philco-Ford Corporation, pioneer firm in battery, radio, and television production from North America, was meant to show the inevitable technologic advances of the future.
Something among Star Trek and Planet of the Apes, loaded with hexagon modules, creepy jazzy music, and a lot of correctly-guessed nowadays-every-day-tech we use.
