Julie Driscoll
Season of the witch
Brian Auger and the Trinity| pall youhideme
Time machine to 1968, soulfully psychedelic: Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger and the Trinity, performing a cover of Season of the Witch. Sheer beauty.
Original version by Donovan, "the hauntingly eerie guitar is provided by Jimmy Page" [wiki].
Last but not least.. the lost-and-found s/t short movie.. that's a wow.
Original version by Donovan, "the hauntingly eerie guitar is provided by Jimmy Page" [wiki].
Last but not least.. the lost-and-found s/t short movie.. that's a wow.
Feedback:
not yet, probably nobody cares, or nobody cared enough to tell something. Also: nobody reads komakino.
Leave a feedback about this post, or don't.