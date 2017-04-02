PLEASE NOTE: This website uses cookies to help us give you the best experience when you visit our website.
2017-04-02

Julie Driscoll

Season of the witch

https://www.inkoma.com/k/k.asp?id=4716

Brian Auger and the Trinity

 pall youhideme
Time machine to 1968, soulfully psychedelic: Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger and the Trinity, performing a cover of Season of the Witch. Sheer beauty.





Original version by Donovan, "the hauntingly eerie guitar is provided by Jimmy Page" [wiki].



Last but not least.. the lost-and-found s/t short movie.. that's a wow.

