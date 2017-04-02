PLEASE NOTE: This website uses cookies to help us give you the best experience when you visit our website.
2017

"Sleep Good premieres the first track from their forthcoming album, Bohemian Grove."


While I was writing a short introduction to newest Sleep Good' single, Somewhere, I was thinking 'this is Bohemian-ly psychedelic', - so, my surprise when I read on YK records's press note that next Sleep Good record will be titled Bohemian Grove, although that 'bohemian' is related "Bohemian Grove is a 2,700-acre (1,100 ha) campground located at 20601 Bohemian Avenue, in Monte Rio, California, belonging to a private San Francisco-based men's art club known as the Bohemian Club" - check Wiki.


Joyously trippy midtempo track, loaded with a crescendo of relented bitterness, I love that. Will Patterson made a great song again.





One good excuse to jump back his former LP Dream Dealer (2015), while waiting for his new album.

