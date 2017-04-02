Sleep Good
"Sleep Good premieres the first track from their forthcoming album, Bohemian Grove."
While I was writing a short introduction to newest Sleep Good' single, Somewhere, I was thinking 'this is Bohemian-ly psychedelic', - so, my surprise when I read on YK records's press note that next Sleep Good record will be titled Bohemian Grove, although that 'bohemian' is related "Bohemian Grove is a 2,700-acre (1,100 ha) campground located at 20601 Bohemian Avenue, in Monte Rio, California, belonging to a private San Francisco-based men's art club known as the Bohemian Club" - check Wiki.
Joyously trippy midtempo track, loaded with a crescendo of relented bitterness, I love that. Will Patterson made a great song again.
One good excuse to jump back his former LP Dream Dealer (2015), while waiting for his new album.
