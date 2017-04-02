PLEASE NOTE: This website uses cookies to help us give you the best experience when you visit our website.
Koyaanisqatsi

Philip Glass, Godfrey Reggio

https://www.inkoma.com/k/k.asp?id=4707

Trilogia Qatsi

Qatsi bitter. A superlative, brainiac, visionary soundtrack. What is society? Civilization?

"Koyaanisqatsi (English pronunciation: /koʊjɑːnɪsˈkɑːtsiː/[3]), also known as Koyaanisqatsi: Life Out of Balance, is a 1982 American experimental film directed by Godfrey Reggio with music composed by Philip Glass and cinematography by Ron Fricke. [..] The film also defines the word as "crazy life", "life in turmoil", "life disintegrating", and "a state of life that calls for another way of living"" [wiki]

A nomen omen title for the plot. That good.

"Reggio stated that the Qatsi films are intended to simply create an experience and that "it is up [to] the viewer to take for himself/herself what it is that [the film] means."" [wiki]






A 2010 episode of The Simpsons, Stealing First Base, features a parody Itchy & Scratchy film entitled Koyannis-Scratchy: Death out of Balance.

