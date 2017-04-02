Ian Curtis
John Peel announcing the death of
r.i.p.
John Peel announcing the death of Ian Curtis and playing New Dawn Fades by Joy Division on his show on BBC Radio 1 on 19 May 1980.
[image found on Pinterest, no idea about the author, sorry]
Morrisey and George Michael about Joy Division and New Order (jump here, @13:20), during Eight Days A Week, May 25th, 1984, seen the release of An Ideal for Living: A History of Joy Division by Mark Johnson.
A few short notes about this clip at Post-punk.com. I must say that George Michael's thought and taste for JD was brilliant, more than Morrisey's.
