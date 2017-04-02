PLEASE NOTE: This website uses cookies to help us give you the best experience when you visit our website.
Ian Curtis

John Peel announcing the death of

https://www.inkoma.com/k/k.asp?id=4705

r.i.p.

John Peel announcing the death of Ian Curtis and playing New Dawn Fades by Joy Division on his show on BBC Radio 1 on 19 May 1980.



[image found on Pinterest, no idea about the author, sorry]

Morrisey and George Michael about Joy Division and New Order (jump here, @13:20), during Eight Days A Week, May 25th, 1984, seen the release of An Ideal for Living: A History of Joy Division by Mark Johnson.
A few short notes about this clip at Post-punk.com. I must say that George Michael's thought and taste for JD was brilliant, more than Morrisey's.

