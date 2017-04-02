PLEASE NOTE: This website uses cookies to help us give you the best experience when you visit our website.
The Jesus And Mary Chain

Mood Rider

official video

I think Damage And Joy is an amazing record indeed. Not a wrong single. Maybe one of their best records so far, isn't it? Full respect to Reid brothers.

New video, Mood Rider. The song is for sure better than this vid ;-)



