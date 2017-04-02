The Jesus And Mary Chain
Mood Rider
I think Damage And Joy is an amazing record indeed. Not a wrong single. Maybe one of their best records so far, isn't it? Full respect to Reid brothers.
New video, Mood Rider. The song is for sure better than this vid ;-)
