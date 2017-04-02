Friends of Alice Ivy
The Last Days of Fenwyck
(6tx CD - self-produced, 2017)| pall youhideme
New record release for Friends of Alice Ivy, The Last Days of Fenwyck, almost three years later The Golden Cage And Its Mirrored Maze.
Gentle goth pop lullabies, eerie slowfalls into sublime, one more time driven by Kylie's vocal harmonies, suspended over the melodies weaved by Amps, through synths, programmed drum beats, plus a cellist.
The Last Days of Fenwyck, "Fenwyck, a sage stag deer who represents a mysterious past", so, a concept record around this mystic creature. A fully evocative realm/vision, and for that, maybe not exactly of immediate accessibility for everyone. Tones of baroque, gloomy music climate, tints of neo-classical (Albion), a slow merry go round of pensive darkness (Rooks): a musical expression feeding the poignant emphasis of an intimate as well spiritual degree. A setting of narcotic spells.
The final piano track, Brambling, seems to be the bottle of good wine, hidden at the end of a tracklist with a delineated melodic pace of solitude, which goes overtly ethereal. A beautiful ending indeed, maybe their potential single together with the chosen Wycca.
Last but not least, a note for collectors: a limited edition of 100 pieces, featuring also a lyrics book. Enjoy.
Gentle goth pop lullabies, eerie slowfalls into sublime, one more time driven by Kylie's vocal harmonies, suspended over the melodies weaved by Amps, through synths, programmed drum beats, plus a cellist.
The Last Days of Fenwyck, "Fenwyck, a sage stag deer who represents a mysterious past", so, a concept record around this mystic creature. A fully evocative realm/vision, and for that, maybe not exactly of immediate accessibility for everyone. Tones of baroque, gloomy music climate, tints of neo-classical (Albion), a slow merry go round of pensive darkness (Rooks): a musical expression feeding the poignant emphasis of an intimate as well spiritual degree. A setting of narcotic spells.
The final piano track, Brambling, seems to be the bottle of good wine, hidden at the end of a tracklist with a delineated melodic pace of solitude, which goes overtly ethereal. A beautiful ending indeed, maybe their potential single together with the chosen Wycca.
Last but not least, a note for collectors: a limited edition of 100 pieces, featuring also a lyrics book. Enjoy.
Feedback:
not yet, probably nobody cares, or nobody cared enough to tell something. Also: nobody reads komakino.
Leave a feedback about this post, or don't.