Morning songs
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday
And Sunday, of course.
Monday mornings are hard to handle. Each morning for each day needs a proper song. Here we go then.
Let's start with this B-side for 45rpm release Albert, dated 22 october 1967 (check Discogs), by Tales of Justine.Band's biography at AMG.
The Pogues know better about Tuesday morning, here comes the hit:
Enjoy the sound of silence of Wednesday Morning, early morning actually, it's 3AM for Simon and Garfunkel. This was an easy one, I know.
Thursday morning song for everyone, offered by Giles, Giles and Fripp, and it's 1968 again. Yeah, that Fripp and that Giles which later changed the band's name to King Crimson.
No, don't worry, no Friday I'm In Love here. It's about morning songs. So, let's take a little help from the Danilo Perez & Friends: his friend and drummist Ignacio Berroa is the bomb here. That classy, pal.
A song aboyt Saturday morning was the hard thing to find, if I must confess. Thank you to the Sandpipers, with Come Saturday Morning, 1968 again. You can't get more cheesy than this, on Saturday morning.
Sunday morning, thaaaat easy.
