Felix Colgrave
Double King
Trippy, sick, psychedelic and full of intrigue and even poetry: something is rotten in the state of Youtube. By Felix Colgrave, "A film about love and regicide.". Fully visionary.
Once you press play, you can't stop it (actually you can, but, you know what I mean). Enjoy.
Once you press play, you can't stop it (actually you can, but, you know what I mean). Enjoy.
Feedback:
not yet, probably nobody cares, or nobody cared enough to tell something. Also: nobody reads komakino.
Leave a feedback about this post, or don't.