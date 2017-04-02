Edoardo Flores
Do Not Disturb
"My name is Edoardo Flores, I'm a retired international civil servant from Italy who has traveled extensively for many years. I started this collection quite by chance with a "do not disturb" sign taken as a souvenir from a hotel in Pakistan. One souvenir led to another and it soon became an addicting hobby. My collection now counts nearly 11.000 signs from over 190 countries worldwide, and it's growing steadily." [source: Flores' website]
The art of Do Not Disturb door signs, collected by Edoardo Flores: from classic DND and Privacy signs to Pet warning door ones, - a splendid collection indeed, for travellers and not only. I already covered his amazing collection years ago, - I am again on his pages.. frankly, a spectacular and inspiring piece of the internet.
Check out his Flickr page and more detail on his official website.
