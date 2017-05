<a href="http://radament.bandcamp.com/album/radament">Radament by Radament</a>



Exquisite debut for Radament , instrumental duo based in Barcelona, Spain, featuring Juanjo Fernández (Iku Trío, Radas79 ) on piano and composition, and Italian drummer Giorgio Fausto Menossi (previously with Lonely Drifter Karen and Chupaconcha ).Vibrant and bitter melancholic since the very first notes of opener, - a blend of elegant jazz patterns and breezy songwriting. The drums/piano percussive phrasing is often of a stunning, contemplating beauty:speaks for itself. Fully poetic, so poignant. Or like with, thoughtful and tense cut. The whole tracklist feeds its tunes on a deeper level, never boring, always catching up the right mood, with an eye for the post-rock fringe and no interest for the current digital age. Alternating swirling crescendo to a more dramatic confessional feel, Radament 's kinetic of experimentation goes freely and compelling at the same time. That's how you debut.