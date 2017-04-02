Radament
s/t
(7tx DGTL, 40'' - Self-prod. 2017)| pall youhideme
Exquisite debut for Radament, instrumental duo based in Barcelona, Spain, featuring Juanjo Fernández (Iku Trío, Radas79) on piano and composition, and Italian drummer Giorgio Fausto Menossi (previously with Lonely Drifter Karen and Chupaconcha).
Vibrant and bitter melancholic since the very first notes of opener Snooze, - a blend of elegant jazz patterns and breezy songwriting. The drums/piano percussive phrasing is often of a stunning, contemplating beauty: Bebelle speaks for itself. Fully poetic, so poignant. Or like with Lucy, thoughtful and tense cut. The whole tracklist feeds its tunes on a deeper level, never boring, always catching up the right mood, with an eye for the post-rock fringe and no interest for the current digital age. Alternating swirling crescendo to a more dramatic confessional feel, Radament's kinetic of experimentation goes freely and compelling at the same time. That's how you debut.
Vibrant and bitter melancholic since the very first notes of opener Snooze, - a blend of elegant jazz patterns and breezy songwriting. The drums/piano percussive phrasing is often of a stunning, contemplating beauty: Bebelle speaks for itself. Fully poetic, so poignant. Or like with Lucy, thoughtful and tense cut. The whole tracklist feeds its tunes on a deeper level, never boring, always catching up the right mood, with an eye for the post-rock fringe and no interest for the current digital age. Alternating swirling crescendo to a more dramatic confessional feel, Radament's kinetic of experimentation goes freely and compelling at the same time. That's how you debut.
Feedback:
not yet, probably nobody cares, or nobody cared enough to tell something. Also: nobody reads komakino.
Leave a feedback about this post, or don't.