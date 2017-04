<a href="http://itasca.bandcamp.com/album/open-to-chance">Open To Chance by Itasca</a>



Kayla Coehn, aka Itasca , feeds her folk pop tunes with a talentuous gentle fingerstyle touch and melacholic vocals. Her third album,. A sense of background bitterness walks tiptoes through all of her songs. Like,is an enchanting trip into this vibe, with steel guitars moaning around her passionated as serious voice. A winning fascination which harmoniously handles, with a cut of unreal and oneiric, the fast country piece. For sure, songs likeandbrought me back to Sibylle Baier : her intimacy narrative, nuance and moody pick.. love that. The piano songis made to drain your tears. The strings and flute ofandare a one way tickets to 60s psychedelic folk age. Daintiness and gentleness able to break you.. Honestly beautiful. Enjoy.