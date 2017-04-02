Kurt Cobain
r.i.p.
TG Video Music 8 aprile 1994| pall youhideme
I was nearly ready to go school that morning, I was at the kitchen table, finishing my breakfast, when my sister steps in and says to me: 'I want you to know from me, before anyone else may do it.. Kurt is dead'. I was 16 and Kurt Cobain 27.
More 90's throwback:
More 90's throwback:
Feedback:
not yet, probably nobody cares, or nobody cared enough to tell something. Also: nobody reads komakino.
Leave a feedback about this post, or don't.