Kurt Cobain

r.i.p.

TG Video Music 8 aprile 1994

I was nearly ready to go school that morning, I was at the kitchen table, finishing my breakfast, when my sister steps in and says to me: 'I want you to know from me, before anyone else may do it.. Kurt is dead'. I was 16 and Kurt Cobain 27.



