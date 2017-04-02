Slowdive
Sugar for the Pill
New record pre-ordered.| pall youhideme
"It's poppier than I thought it was going to be,” notes Halstead, "But the new record still has a toe in that Pygmalion sound." - Simon Scott. (source)
Is there need to say I pre-ordered Slowdive new record? So excited about that.
The new single Sugar for the Pill is deadly catchy, although, its pop-ness beauty does not answer to my shoegaze need yet, - I must confess. Still, its refrain is nonetheless rooted inside my head. Can't wait to hear the whole record.
Do Not Disappoint Me, please.
This see-don't-see-see-through video is inspired by Harry Everett Smith's 1957 avant-garde film Heaven and Earth Magic, as well as the artwork for their next-to-be-released Slowdive record.
Enjoy the original movie picture Heaven and Earth Magic, inspiration for Slowdive's official video of Sugar for the Pill.
