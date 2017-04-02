PLEASE NOTE: This website uses cookies to help us give you the best experience when you visit our website.
By continuing to use this website, you consent to our use of these cookies.
Close this one-time pop-up message to accept, or learn more about it: visit https://www.cookiechoices.org/#resources
got cookie, THANK YOU!
Journal · 2017 · 2016 · 2015 · 2014 · {and before that

Slowdive

Sugar for the Pill

https://www.inkoma.com/k/k.asp?id=4690

New record pre-ordered.

 | pall youhideme
permanent link copied to clipboard

"It's poppier than I thought it was going to be,” notes Halstead, "But the new record still has a toe in that Pygmalion sound." - Simon Scott. (source)

Is there need to say I pre-ordered Slowdive new record? So excited about that.


The new single Sugar for the Pill is deadly catchy, although, its pop-ness beauty does not answer to my shoegaze need yet, - I must confess. Still, its refrain is nonetheless rooted inside my head. Can't wait to hear the whole record.
Do Not Disappoint Me, please.


This see-don't-see-see-through video is inspired by Harry Everett Smith's 1957 avant-garde film Heaven and Earth Magic, as well as the artwork for their next-to-be-released Slowdive record.






Enjoy the original movie picture Heaven and Earth Magic, inspiration for Slowdive's official video of Sugar for the Pill.

read less 
read more 

Feedback:

not yet, probably nobody cares, or nobody cared enough to tell something. Also: nobody reads komakino.

Leave a feedback about this post, or don't.
your sweet name:

your IMPORTANT text:

url:

icon: will be resized 30x30pxl
 