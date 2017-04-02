PLEASE NOTE: This website uses cookies to help us give you the best experience when you visit our website.
Journal · 2017

It took me months to get to this new thing. Here we are now.


A brand new website for komakino, responsive, mobile friendly, filled with html5, css3, jquery and catchy colors. What a nerdy, geek thing.


Hopefully your experience on komakino may be now better and more delightful.


Enjoy.
