It took me months to get to this new thing. Here we are now.
A brand new website for komakino, responsive, mobile friendly, filled with html5, css3, jquery and catchy colors. What a nerdy, geek thing.
Hopefully your experience on komakino may be now better and more delightful.
Enjoy.
Feedback:
not yet, probably nobody cares, or nobody cared enough to tell something. Also: nobody reads komakino.
