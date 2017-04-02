PLEASE NOTE: This website uses cookies to help us give you the best experience when you visit our website.
2017

Stereo Memory Man with Hazarai

Best demo ever

https://www.inkoma.com/k/k.asp?id=4687

"Ooooh, look at those lights! Is it Xmas already?"

Okay, I don't know where I've been since this was posted in 2009.. I love that. Now I totally want a Stereo Memory Man.


Film by Michael Leonhart - Digital Delay/ Looper, - best pedal demo ever.

Enjoy.



PS. Thank you for the tip, Lele!
 pallOpen new window writes: Thank you. More new flesh and blood to come.
(02/04/2017 19:55:00 - ip: 78.13....)
 LATRINO writes: WELCOME BACK
(02/04/2017 19:34:00 - ip: 212.23...)
