Stereo Memory Man with Hazarai
Best demo ever
"Ooooh, look at those lights! Is it Xmas already?"| pall youhideme
Okay, I don't know where I've been since this was posted in 2009.. I love that. Now I totally want a Stereo Memory Man.
Film by Michael Leonhart - Digital Delay/ Looper, - best pedal demo ever.
Enjoy.
PS. Thank you for the tip, Lele!
Film by Michael Leonhart - Digital Delay/ Looper, - best pedal demo ever.
Enjoy.
Feedback:
LATRINO writes: WELCOME BACK
(02/04/2017 19:34:00 - ip: 212.23...)
(02/04/2017 19:34:00 - ip: 212.23...)
Leave a feedback about this post, or don't.