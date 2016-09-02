Journal · 2017 · 2016 · 2015 · 2014 · {even before
12 JAN
{ posted by: pall youhideme}
2017

Slowdive
Star roving
Finally new.

Slowdive - Star roving

I can't say yet if I'm fully satisfied with this new - so, so long awaited - track. My excitement goes beyond the taste of it. 
Slowdive are a good reason for being alive in 2016.

Tags: slowdive  finally 
Previously, on komakino fanzine, about 'Slowdive':

02/09/2016 ¬  Slowdive - Just for a day [Varie]
Listen to this record, now.
18/07/2014 ¬  Slowdive - Live in Padova, Italy, 16/07/2014 [Live report]
@ Radar Festival 2014 w/ Brothers in Law, Be Forest, Soviet Soviet
15/07/2014 ¬  Slowdive - 2014-06-21 Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands [Varie]
[webcast]
20/05/2014 ¬  Slowdive - First reunion gig in London [Varie]
May 18th, 2014 surprise healdiner at the 10th birthday of Sonic Cathedral rec



