·
2017
·
2016
·
2015
·
2014
· {
even before
}
Filter by
{
reviews
} {
interviews
} {
live reps
} {
varie
}
12
JAN
giovedì 14:50
{
∞
posted by:
pall youhideme
}
2017
Slowdive
Star roving
Finally new.
Varie
I can't say yet if I'm fully satisfied with this new - so, so long awaited - track. My excitement goes beyond the taste of it.
Slowdive
are a good reason for being alive in 2016.
(0)
Tags:
slowdive
finally
7 komareaders love this
Previously, on komakino fanzine, about '
Slowdive'
:
02/09/2016
¬
Slowdive - Just for a day
[
Varie
]
Listen to this record, now.
18/07/2014
¬
Slowdive - Live in Padova, Italy, 16/07/2014
[
Live report
]
@ Radar Festival 2014 w/ Brothers in Law, Be Forest, Soviet Soviet
15/07/2014
¬
Slowdive - 2014-06-21 Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands
[
Varie
]
[webcast]
20/05/2014
¬
Slowdive - First reunion gig in London
[
Varie
]
May 18th, 2014 surprise healdiner at the 10th birthday of Sonic Cathedral rec
Actually there are other 20 articles tagged '
Slowdive
' here, check it out!
Post Your feedback..
name:
text:
url:
icon:
will be resized 30x30pxl
Feedback:
not yet
***
More random komaposts:
***
Ultimi aggiornamenti concerti in italia:
Kite Base
♪
Toy
♪
Cass McCombs
♪
Black Heart Procession
♪
Rev Rev Rev
♪
***
Latest headlines:
›
12/01/2017 14:50:47 •
Slowdive - Star roving
›
04/01/2017 15:50:31 •
Bethy - various songs
›
04/01/2017 09:52:32 •
The 56 year old boy - A film by Bertie Gilbert (2014)
›
03/01/2017 13:00:55 •
Bob Wood - plays it cool
›
14/12/2016 14:54:43 •
Fanny Kaplan - траншея / trench
| komakino'zine:
about
/
send promo
/
em@il
/
rss
||
disclaimer
||| somewherelse over the rainbow:
youtube
/
last.fm
/
twitter
||||