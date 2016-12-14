



From UK, - not much info about her, pardon me, - Her stunning, angelic vocals, her electric guitar, gentle reverb and delay pedals.. Honey Bee and Love and Rage are instantly pure, disarming beauty. I used to know a girl once, and the first time we met, she sung for me, playing her guitar, while I was laying on a couch. Such a lovely time. Chasing Shadows starts with a simple guitar riff, and then it grows more and more into the listener, - she weaves her tunes into you, sweet and calming, and she can find a place into your memories.

Genuine peace of mind, full immersion into a rich melancholy of good vibes.

Find her on instagram, tumblr. Bethy 's songs are utterly fragile and poignant.From UK, - not much info about her, pardon me, - Her stunning, angelic vocals, her electric guitar, gentle reverb and delay pedals..andare instantly pure, disarming beauty. I used to know a girl once, and the first time we met, she sung for me, playing her guitar, while I was laying on a couch. Such a lovely time. Bethy brings me back there. She can dose pauses between mellow-tinted melodies. So seraphic.starts with a simple guitar riff, and then it grows more and more into the listener, - she weaves her tunes into you, sweet and calming, and she can find a place into your memories.Genuine peace of mind, full immersion into a rich melancholy of good vibes.It seems that a video for Honey Bee is on the way . I truly hope to hear more from her soon. Enjoy.Find her on soundcloud



