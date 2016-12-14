Journal · 2017 · 2016 · 2015 · 2014 · {even before
2017

Bethy  - various songs
From Soundcloud

Bethy - various songs

Bethy's songs are utterly fragile and poignant.
From UK, - not much info about her, pardon me, - Her stunning, angelic vocals, her electric guitar, gentle reverb and delay pedals.. Honey Bee and Love and Rage are instantly pure, disarming beauty. I used to know a girl once, and the first time we met, she sung for me, playing her guitar, while I was laying on a couch. Such a lovely time. Bethy brings me back there. She can dose pauses between mellow-tinted melodies. So seraphic. Chasing Shadows starts with a simple guitar riff, and then it grows more and more into the listener, - she weaves her tunes into you, sweet and calming, and she can find a place into your memories.
Genuine peace of mind, full immersion into a rich melancholy of good vibes.
It seems that a video for Honey Bee is on the way. I truly hope to hear more from her soon. Enjoy.







Find her on soundcloud, instagram, tumblr.

Tags: bethy 
