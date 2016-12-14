Journal · 2017 · 2016 · 2015 · 2014 · {even before
{ posted by: pall youhideme}
Bob Wood
plays it cool


Bob Wood and his lovely Rachel, his Cookie. Almost 81 years old when GoPro filmed this. Enjoy. Max respect to the talent and creative genius of this guitar-man. Fully motivational, and inspirational.

Tags: bob wood  epiphone  genius  creative  guitar 
