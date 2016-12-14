·
3
JAN
martedì 13:00
{
∞
posted by:
pall youhideme
}
2017
Bob Wood
plays it cool
Varie
Bob Wood
and his lovely Rachel, his Cookie. Almost 81 years old when GoPro filmed this. Enjoy. Max respect to the talent and creative genius of this guitar-man. Fully motivational, and inspirational.
Tags:
bob wood
epiphone
genius
creative
guitar
Previously, on komakino fanzine, about '
Bob Wood'
:
