Audiotool
Plus, 10 Virtual Instruments You Can Play In Your Web Browser


Audiotool - Plus, 10 Virtual Instruments You Can Play In Your Web Browser

There's enough to have fun here: synths, pedals, sequencers, machines galore, - on-line virtual instrument.

The amazing stuff in the picture, here.

Tags: audiotool  emulator  virtual instrument  tonematrix  synthetizer  online instrument  sequencer 
Previously, on komakino fanzine, about 'Audiotool':

26/11/2012 ¬  Pulsate - Des Pudels Kern GmbH [Varie]
for Android


