·
2016
·
2015
·
2014
·
2013
· {
even before
}
Filter by
{
reviews
} {
interviews
} {
live reps
} {
varie
}
9
DEC
venerdì 12:37
{
∞
posted by:
pall youhideme
}
2016
The Jesus and Mary Chain
Amputation
single release, new LP in 2017
Varie
2017 sounds sweet (and musically sour).
New
The Jesus and Mary Chain
record,
Damage and Joy
due to March 24th 2017. It's never too late for Good Music.
Enjoy the single preview
Amputation.
Bonus:
(0)
Tags:
The Jesus and Mary Chain
8 komareaders love this
Previously, on komakino fanzine, about '
The Jesus and Mary Chain'
:
09/01/2015
¬
This is NOT a love song - Virginia Mori
[
Varie
]
Just like honey
11/06/2013
¬
The Jesus and Mary Chain - feat. Bilinda Butcher
[
Varie
]
Just Like Honey (live)
07/10/2011
¬
The Jesus and Mary Chain - JAMC inspirations & Influences - Jim Reid 1985 mix
[
Varie
]
During the year of Psychocandy
14/09/2011
¬
Creation - Creation Records Documentary
[
Varie
]
DVD/BR documentary
Actually there are other 4 articles tagged '
The Jesus and Mary Chain
' here, check it out!
Post Your feedback..
name:
text:
url:
icon:
will be resized 30x30pxl
Feedback:
not yet
***
More random komaposts:
***
Ultimi aggiornamenti concerti in italia:
Mu.vi.ment.s. Festival
♪
Lento
♪
Metro Crowd
♪
Six Feet Tall
♪
Opposite force
♪
***
Latest headlines:
›
14/12/2016 14:54:43 •
Fanny Kaplan - траншея / trench
›
14/12/2016 09:46:08 •
Mistantrop - Limerence
›
13/12/2016 09:41:07 •
Lady Sometimes records - C16 - Pure Italian Gems
›
09/12/2016 14:46:13 •
Audiotool - Plus, 10 Virtual Instruments You Can Play In Your Web Browser
›
09/12/2016 12:37:46 •
The Jesus and Mary Chain - Amputation
| komakino'zine:
about
/
send promo
/
em@il
/
rss
||
disclaimer
||| somewherelse over the rainbow:
youtube
/
last.fm
/
twitter
||||