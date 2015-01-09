Journal · 2016 · 2015 · 2014 · 2013 · {even before
Filter by {reviews} {interviews} {live reps} {varie}


9 DEC venerdì 12:37 previously    next
{ posted by: pall youhideme}
2016

The Jesus and Mary Chain
Amputation
single release, new LP in 2017

The Jesus and Mary Chain - Amputation

2017 sounds sweet (and musically sour). 
New The Jesus and Mary Chain record, Damage and Joy due to March 24th 2017. It's never too late for Good Music.


Enjoy the single preview Amputation.




Bonus:

(0)

Tags: The Jesus and Mary Chain 
luv 8 komareaders love this



Previously, on komakino fanzine, about 'The Jesus and Mary Chain':

09/01/2015 ¬  This is NOT a love song - Virginia Mori [Varie]
Just like honey
11/06/2013 ¬  The Jesus and Mary Chain - feat. Bilinda Butcher [Varie]
Just Like Honey (live)
07/10/2011 ¬  The Jesus and Mary Chain - JAMC inspirations & Influences - Jim Reid 1985 mix [Varie]
During the year of Psychocandy
14/09/2011 ¬  Creation - Creation Records Documentary [Varie]
DVD/BR documentary



Post Your feedback..
name:

text:

url:

icon: will be resized 30x30pxl

 
 

Feedback:

not yet








***

More random komaposts:

***
Ultimi aggiornamenti concerti in italia: Mu.vi.ment.s. Festival  Lento  Metro Crowd  Six Feet Tall  Opposite force 

***
Latest headlines:
14/12/2016 14:54:43 • Fanny Kaplan - траншея / trench
14/12/2016 09:46:08 • Mistantrop - Limerence
13/12/2016 09:41:07 • Lady Sometimes records - C16 - Pure Italian Gems
09/12/2016 14:46:13 • Audiotool - Plus, 10 Virtual Instruments You Can Play In Your Web Browser
09/12/2016 12:37:46 • The Jesus and Mary Chain - Amputation




   
| komakino'zine: about / send promo / em@il / rss || disclaimer ||| somewherelse over the rainbow: youtube / last.fm / twitter ||||