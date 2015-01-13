



&lt;a href="http://peterkernel.bandcamp.com/album/white-death-black-heart"&gt;White Death &amp;amp; Black Heart by Peter Kernel&lt;/a&gt; So unexpected, and SO POWERFUL.I'm always tempted to close komakino, and start a new webzine after one of Peter Kernel 's songs.They are now back with a revisited version of their stunning track(originally from, 2011), and be sure this song won't be the same again: Peter Kernel & their no-shampoo orch.. just kidding, you know I love them, - and Their Wicked Orchestra perform the track in an amazing house, filled with every kind of classical music instrument you may dream of (and booze too). So classy, and with their trademark vibe of burning bitterness.I truly hope they come out with a new record, re-reading in this new key their beloved songs.In the meanwhile, enjoy.



