2 DEC
posted by: pall youhideme
2016

Peter Kernel
We're Not Gonna Be The Same Again
& Their Wicked Orchestra (official vid)

Peter Kernel - We're Not Gonna Be The Same Again

So unexpected, and SO POWERFUL. 
I'm always tempted to close komakino, and start a new webzine after one of Peter Kernel's songs.
They are now back with a revisited version of their stunning track We're Not Gonna Be The Same Again (originally from White Death & Black Heart, 2011), and be sure this song won't be the same again: Peter Kernel & their no-shampoo orch.. just kidding, you know I love them, - and Their Wicked Orchestra perform the track in an amazing house, filled with every kind of classical music instrument you may dream of (and booze too). So classy, and with their trademark vibe of burning bitterness.
I truly hope they come out with a new record, re-reading in this new key their beloved songs. 
In the meanwhile, enjoy.

Tags: peter kernel  peter kernel & their wicked orchestra  amazing 
